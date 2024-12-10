– As noted, Adam Pearce added Damian Priest to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, making it a Triple Threat bout. Priest later spoke to Cathy Kelly on the title bout and the recent attack by The Judgment Day in a backstage interview video. Below are some highlights:

Damian Priest on feeling ticked off: “Cathy, The Judgment Day can try to take me out again, and again, and again. But clearly, they’re too stupid to realize they can’t get the job done. So, how am I feeling? I’m feeling pissed off. And that sucks for everyone that’s in The Judgment Day, and that sucks if your name is Gunther!”

On how Gunther can’t beat him one-on-one: “Gunther knows, one-on-one, he can’t beat me. He needs help. And Finn Balor? Well, he just likes getting beat up by me, so I’ll continue to do that. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Street King will rise. El Campeon is back. Later, Cathy.”

Gunther defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match on Saturday, December 14 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.