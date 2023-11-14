Damian Priest Says He’s The Judgment Day’s Leader On WWE Raw

Damian Priest proclaimed himself The Judgment Day’s leader on this week’s WWE Raw, which drew quite the reaction from the other guys in the group. Monday’s show opened with the group sparring on the mic with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso during which Rhodes taunted them about the fact that there didn’t appear to be a leader.

