wrestling / News

Damian Priest Says He’s The Judgment Day’s Leader On WWE Raw

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Judgment Day WWE Raw 11-13-23 Image Credit: WWE

Damian Priest proclaimed himself The Judgment Day’s leader on this week’s WWE Raw, which drew quite the reaction from the other guys in the group. Monday’s show opened with the group sparring on the mic with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso during which Rhodes taunted them about the fact that there didn’t appear to be a leader.

After Rhodes questio0ned Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, Priest sudden spoke out and said he’s the leader, which drew stares from the other men as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The Judgment Day, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading