Damian Priest Says Match With Finn Balor Changed His WWE Career

In an interview with The Bump (via Fightful), Damian Priest spoke about how his match with Finn Balor at WWE NXT In Your House 2020 changed the course of his career as Balor brought out the best in him.

He said: “So, a little history with Finn Balor and I. Yeah, we have that. Put it this way, after I faced him at In Your House, my course completely changed direction. I don’t think I’m sitting here with your today if it wasn’t for that match. That’s who Finn Balor is. He really brings out the best with everyone and I think Damian Priest is that much better because of him. Knowing that, imagine now on the stage that I’m in, and the title, and everything I have on the line, and knowing he’s going to bring out the even better of me, it means the world to me to face him. It’s important I think the world of him. I’ve always been a fan of Finn Balor. I think he’s the man, but I’m not coming here to lose. I’m not coming here to be a fanboy. I’m here to defend my title.”