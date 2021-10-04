wrestling / News
Damian Priest Says Wrestling In Puerto Rico Was Unbelievable
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Luis Pulido and Fightful), Damian Priest spoke about his experience of wrestling at a WWE live event in Puerto Rico on October 2, where he was in the main event.
He said: “Unbelievable. These are the parts of the dream that you don’t imagine you’re going to achieve and, for me, wrestling in Puerto Rico at El Cholito (José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum) is up there like fighting at Wrestlemania, for me personally. I have never, not even in my career, fought in Puerto Rico, and this being my first time with the company and as the United States Champion is incredible.“
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 10.02.21: Final Day One Draft Picks Revealed, Drew McIntyre Has Unfinished Business with Roman Reigns, and More!
- Adam Cole Remembers Being Disappointed In WWF Attitude Video Game
- Update On Rumors That Bray Wyatt Has A Deal With Impact Wrestling
- Note on Why Charlotte Flair Was Drafted to Smackdown