Damian Priest Says Wrestling In Puerto Rico Was Unbelievable

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Luis Pulido and Fightful), Damian Priest spoke about his experience of wrestling at a WWE live event in Puerto Rico on October 2, where he was in the main event.

He said: “Unbelievable. These are the parts of the dream that you don’t imagine you’re going to achieve and, for me, wrestling in Puerto Rico at El Cholito (José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum) is up there like fighting at Wrestlemania, for me personally. I have never, not even in my career, fought in Puerto Rico, and this being my first time with the company and as the United States Champion is incredible.“