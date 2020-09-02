Damian Priest Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell Podcast

WWE has announced that NXT North American champion Damian Priest will be the guest for tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves.

What drives a newly minted champion to bound into a hot tub in their gear? This is just one of many questions Damian Priest will answer this week as the NXT North American Champion sits down with Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.

On this episode, The Archer of Infamy opens up about how Triple H encouraged him find his voice upon his arrival to NXT, the films and music that helped shape his in-ring persona and why he formed a special bond with Matt Riddle and Keith Lee on the black-and-gold brand.