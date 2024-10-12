wrestling / News

Damian Priest Shares Photos in Celebration of Rhea Ripley’s Birthday

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley Damian Priest WWE Raw 8-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Rhea Ripley celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday. In celebration of the event, Damian Priest shared some photos showing himself wearing Ripley’s ring vest, which you can see below. Damian Priest wrote, “Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE ! Here’s a few pics of me wearing your vest when you’re not looking 😁🤣 TT 🖤”

