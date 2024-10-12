– Rhea Ripley celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday. In celebration of the event, Damian Priest shared some photos showing himself wearing Ripley’s ring vest, which you can see below. Damian Priest wrote, “Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE ! Here’s a few pics of me wearing your vest when you’re not looking 😁🤣 TT 🖤”

