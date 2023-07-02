– Money in the Bank Winner Damian Priest was asked by WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall at the Money in the Bank press conference earlier today if he could see Bad Bunny coming back to WWE and joining Judgment Day after their Street Fight at Backlash earlier this year. Damian Priest said on the subject, “What? Who let this guy in? Look, that’s not a question for me, ‘Is Bad Bunny gonna come back?’ That’s a question for him. As far as joining the Judgment Day, you have a better shot of joining the Judgment Day, which means zero.”

– WWE released the following backstage interview clips for today’s Money in the Bank, including Iyo Sky after winning the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Shayna Baszler is asked about her betrayal of Ronda Rousey, but says nothing. You can check out those clips below:







– WWE Superstars took part in community outreach events this week in London ahead of Money in the Bank: