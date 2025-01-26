Damian Priest Shows Appreciation To Rhea Ripley After Move to Smackdown

As previously reported, Damian Priest is now a member of the Smackdown roster as of last night. Rhea Ripley, Priest’s best friend, paid tribute to him on social media, noting they’ve never been apart before now. In a post on Twitter, Priest returned the sentiment.

He wrote: “My homie. Best friend. Sister. Not where I’m at without your support. Appreciate you more than you know and forever proud. Love you and will always have your back! The greatest! #TT4Life”