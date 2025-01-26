wrestling / News
Damian Priest Shows Appreciation To Rhea Ripley After Move to Smackdown
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Damian Priest is now a member of the Smackdown roster as of last night. Rhea Ripley, Priest’s best friend, paid tribute to him on social media, noting they’ve never been apart before now. In a post on Twitter, Priest returned the sentiment.
He wrote: “My homie. Best friend. Sister. Not where I’m at without your support. Appreciate you more than you know and forever proud. Love you and will always have your back! The greatest! #TT4Life”
My homie. Best friend. Sister. Not where I'm at without your support. Appreciate you more than you know and forever proud. Love you and will always have your back! The greatest! #TT4Life https://t.co/UQPB9O8yN8
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rob Van Dam Says He Enjoyed His Run As ECW TV Champion More Than WWE Champion