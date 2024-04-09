Damian Priest Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

Damian Priest made history by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Priest announced his new contract with WWE in an interview following Raw. Priest is now venturing into the realms of commercials, television, and film.

Variety reported that Priest has inked a deal with Paradigm Talent Agency. Here’s what Variety shared:

“Paradigm will work to build his business across books, acting, marketing, unscripted and more. Priest, who was born Luis Berrios (Martinez), most recently won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Drew McIntire, who himself had just won the championship from Seth Rollins.”