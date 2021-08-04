Damian Priest Talks About Going Against Sheamus, His 2021 So Far, More

In an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Damian Priest spoke about his current feud with the WWE United States Champion Sheamus and how he’s enjoying it so far. Here are highlights:

On his feud with Sheamus: “He’s had a hell of a career. It’s been great to go up against someone of his caliber and his size. We’re like two bulls crashing into each other. I’m really looking forward to it.”

On his 2021 so far: “It’s been crazy. WrestleMania has been a dream of mine for a long time. I could never have expected that when it finally happened, when my dream finally came true, it would be everything I ever wanted plus so much more.”

On his match at Wrestlemania: “For the match to be that good, and to know that I helped create that, is a moment that will last forever. That… that’s the dream, right there. It’s the most special time I’ve ever had in my career.”