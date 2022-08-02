wrestling / News
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership.
Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys and girls to go to, it’s a positive.” He continued, “I obviously still have friends there, so there’s nothing negative about a good place for people to continue living their dreams. For me, that’s A+.”
The latest Ring of Honor event since Khan purchased the company was last month’s Death Before Dishonor show on July 23. The event was broadcast live on pay-per-view. Khan acquired ROH earlier this year.
