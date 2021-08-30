wrestling / News
Damian Priest To Issue Open Challenge At Start Of Tonight’s WWE RAW
August 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that tonight’s episode of RAW will begin with an open challenge from United States Championship Damian Priest. And yes, the title will be on the line. Here’s the updated lineup:
* United States Championship Open Challenge: Damian Priest (c) vs. TBD
* Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
* Eva Marie vs. Doudrop
.@ArcherOfInfamy will kick off #WWERaw TONIGHT with a #USTitle Open Challenge!
👉 https://t.co/hnKHevIWRu pic.twitter.com/aDs4mrFkOu
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021
