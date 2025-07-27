Damian Priest Recalls Moment That Made Him Want To Be In WWE

Damian Priest recently revealed which moment made him want to be in WWE as a kid. Priest appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his wrestling fandome, noting that the Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior feud was what made him want to be a wrestler when he grew up. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the segment: “[It was] the funeral parlor. It was when Undertaker stuffed The Ultimate Warrior in a coffin and locked it, and everybody was fighting to open it because they were afraid he was going to suffocate and die. I was living in Puerto Rico and it was on two different channels. It was on an English channel and a Spanish channel. As a kid, I’m just flipping back between the channels because I think it’s cool that it’s the same thing on two different channels at the same time in two different languages.”

On what he loved about it: “‘The superhero almost got got by the super villain.’ Immediately I fell in love with the business. I fell in love with the Undertaker character. That’s when I knew it was like, ‘I want to do this with my life.'”