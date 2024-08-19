Damian Priest Recalls Being Upset When Edge Was Split From The Judgment Day

Damian Priest recently looked back at Edge’s exit from The Judgment Day and how everyone in the group was upset at the decision. Edge was split off from the group the day after Hell in a Cell 2022 and while Priest and Rhea Ripley catapulted to the top of the card during their time in the group after, Priest told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso that he believed things would work out very differently. You can see highlights below:

On finding out Edge was being split from the group: “We’d just had a major moment joining together forming The Judgment Day. It felt like no time had passed, and then it was Edge who told me that he was being taken out of the group. He waited to tell me after TV one night when we were on the road. I thought we were done. I was so upset. When Rhea found out, she was even more mad than me.”

On thinking he might be released at that point: “Edge was mad, too. I still speak with him–he was one of our biggest backers. When he told me, I remember him saying, ‘All of this, for nothing.’ And I repeated that–for nothing. That’s the way it felt at the time. I was waiting for the phone call to get released. Obviously, it worked out a lot differently.”