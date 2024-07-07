Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER Official For WWE Summerslam

After tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, the World Heavyweight title match has been made official for Summerslam next month. Damian Priest will defend against GUNTHER, who won King of the Ring to earn the opportunity. Priest retained his title at the PLE against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, who cashed-in Money in the Bank. Here’s the updated lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax