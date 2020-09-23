Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano North American Title Match Set for NXT TakeOver

– William Regal officially announced that new North American champion Damian Priest will defend his title against former champion Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver next month on October 4. Regal wrote on the match announcement, “One of @WWENXT’s rising stars vs. arguably the most consistent performer on the black and gold brand. In his first #NXTTakeOver defense, @ArcherOfInfamy will defend the #WWENXT North American Title against @JohnnyGargano.” You can view the full announcement from WWE.com below:

Gargano has been vocal about his and his wife Candice LeRae’s plans to bring gold back to the Gargano household. Priest, on the other hand, is fresh off his first successful title defense after a grueling victory over Timothy Thatcher. The first-time champion captured the title in a jaw-dropping NXT North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. In the critical moment of that match, Priest and Gargano found themselves atop the ladder. Gargano seemed destined for gold as he unhooked the title, but Priest held firm and knocked Johnny Wrestling from the ladder to secure the victory.

Can Gargano get the better of Priest in a one-on-one battle? Or will Priest be ready for another infamous TakeOver title celebration?

