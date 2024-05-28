wrestling / News

Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 6-3-24 - Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio
* New Day vs. Authors of Pain
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

