Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
May 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio
* New Day vs. Authors of Pain
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus
