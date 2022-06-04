Damian Priest Wants AJ Styles to Fight Alongside The Judgment Day

– Speaking to Rick Ucchino for the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Damian Priest spoke about The Judgment Day faction’s upcoming matchup against Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan set for tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell 2022 show. Below are some highlights (via Cageside Seats):

Damian Priest on AJ Styles: “AJ Styles. We need him to come over to the other side. I mean stop fighting against and fight with, fight alongside. When I first signed a contract to come to WWE, he was on top of that list of people I wanted to work with and I knew he would elevate me and it’s kind of like, you have to prove yourself and your worth of being in a match with that guy. That’s a sink or swim situation. If you can’t go with him and if you don’t have a good showing, you don’t belong here. So for me, like that’s the guy. I would love for him to be the next member of The Judgment Day.”

On his Hell in a Cell match: “That’s the plan. We know the difficulties that comes with a match like this, but this is what we live for. These moments. We’re looking to knock it out of the park and put on a killer performance. Making it something that’s gonna be talked about the day after, the year after, like that’s the plan. That’s what we’re all going for. All six people in this match-up are looking to hit home runs.”

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is scheduled for tomorrow (June 5) at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.