Damian Priest Wants To Create Moments That Live Forever In WWE

In an interview with The Athletic, Damian Priest spoke about his goals in WWE and how he really does want to ‘live forever’ by creating memorable moments. Here are highlights:

On his WWE goals: “I know it sounds like the character or what you’re supposed to say, but it’s really true: I want my name to be remembered. I want to achieve special moments and succeed in the business to where my name will stand the test of time so I can live on forever. When it comes to goals, I want everything. Everything. And if I don’t achieve it, I sure want to see a lot of cool things on the way there.”

On how The Undertaker locking Ultimate Warrior in a casket made him a wrestling fan: “The thing was, everybody wasn’t sure they were going to be able to open (the casket) before (The Ultimate Warrior) would stop breathing. I don’t know why, but I was so mesmerized by that moment, because I got invested in it.”

On advice Triple H gave him: “I remember when I was in NXT, and Hunter would be on me about, ‘When you learn to be yourself on camera as well as off it, you’ll be very successful here.’ I didn’t get it until it clicked. He told me he gave me the same advice that Undertaker gave (him) back in the day. I thought that was really cool.”

On Scott Hall: “To be bad guys but smile and love being bad so much that it becomes cool … to me, I was like, ‘I wanna be like those guys’. Razor Ramon growing up, I used to go see him at Madison Square Garden. I always said that has to be how he really is, and I wanna be like that guy. I wanna be like that in real life all the time. I started to become more of a fan because of his charisma and his way of being. It was intoxicating. Whether he was Scott Hall or Razor Ramon, he just drew that emotion out of you. Getting to meet him, it was cool getting advice. I’m happy I got the chance to spend time with him.”