Damian Priest Weighs In On Judgment Day’s Recent Tensions, Say They’re Not Going Anywhere

The Judgment Day has had some communication issues recently, but Damien Priest says that they’re going to be fine. The group has had some tension recently, specifically between Priest and Finn Balor including the miscommunications that led to Balor being distracted and losing his match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank, followed by Balor attacking Seth Rollins on Raw and ruining a chance for Priest to cash in his MITB briefcase. Priest talked about the issues on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the situation that went down on in the Raw main event: “That was one of those situations where [it was a] miscommunication. We hadn’t talked to Finn, and we weren’t sure if I gonna actually cash in. But obviously, Dom, myself and Rhea had discussed it. In the moment, Dom was like, ‘You should do it right now.’ So he gave me the briefcase, and I thought about it. I was like, ‘You know what, maybe I shouldn’t wait. Maybe I’ll do this right now.’ Unfortunately, Finn came out, and I wasn’t expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing if I want to, so I’m good being patient.”

On the recent tension in the group: “I guess that’s fair. Obviously, it’s no secret we were having some arguments and whatnot on-screen. The whole world could see us. So yeah, but I have siblings, we argue, but we’re still a family, it’s okay. I think that’s where Finn and I are. We’re having some disagreements. I think our focus is a little different, and our goals, and they’re just kind of stepping on each other. But that doesn’t mean that we have a personal issue with each other. We just gotta be better at communicating, that’s all.”

On distracting Balor at WWE Money in the Bank: “I was simply just standing up. I wanted Finn Balor to beat him. I was out there, not to cash in, realistically. I was there to make Seth feel the pressure of me cashing in, throw him off his game so that my buddy could beat him for the title. Unfortunately, Finn Balor, again, this is our own fault, this was a lack of communication. He thought I was trying to do something else, and his eyes drifted away from the prize, and unfortunately, he got beat. But yeah, my intention was never to cash in on Finn. Actually, I wasn’t even going to cash in on Seth in that moment. I wanted Finn Balor to win.”

On the group’s future: “We’re a machine, ain’t no stopping us. I’m not concerned at all. The Judgment Day is not going anywhere, we’re good. Like I said, families can have arguments, but they’re still a family. Nobody’s going anywhere. I am not concerned. Rhea and Dom, I’m not concerned. We’re just as good as ever. Just because we have arguments or disagreements doesn’t mean we stop ruling the WWE. We still run Monday Night Raw. The Judgment Day will always rise.”