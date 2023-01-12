Damian Priest On Why Match With Edge Is His Favorite In WWE To Date

Damian Priest battled Edge one-on-one last August on WWE Raw, and he recently reflected on the match and why it’s his favorite to date. Priest faced the WWE Hall of Famer on the August 22nd, 2022 episode of Raw, and in a recent interview with Witty Whittier he talked about how that match was special to him and more. You can see some highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On his match with Edge: “That was a special one. To this day, it’s going to be hard to top that. I’ve had great moments and great matches with Balor, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, tons of guys that are top notch performers, but this is main event of Monday Night Raw, in Toronto, against Edge in his first singles match in like a decade on Raw. It’s Edge, a Hall of Famer, a mentor, we were friends, not friends on air. There was a lot of emotion that went into this match. We went out there and I’m grateful, so grateful we were able to deliver.”

On the pressure of facing Edge in the ring: “When you talk about somebody who has a limited amount of matches left and you’re one of the people granted an opportunity to work with that person, it’s a lot of pressure and an honor. A lot of pressure in the fact that I can’t fail. It’s a WrestleMania type situation, you can’t fail at this. I’m glad we went out there and we banged. We threw heavy leather and did the best we could to put on a great performance for the fans. The fans were awesome and we were hyped. I don’t think there was anything that could stop us from going out there and having a banger. To this day, it’s my favorite match I’ve had in my WWE career.”