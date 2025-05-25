wrestling / News

Damian Priest Gives Drew McIntyre a Conchairto, Wins Cage Match at WWE SNME

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damian Priest WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Damian Priest definitively ended his feud with Drew McIntyre after winning a cage match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The finish came when McIntyre attempted a Claymore with a chair, but missed. Priest got the chair and attacked Drew with it, then hit a South of Heaven. He then gave McIntyre a conchairto, before walking out the door to win.

