wrestling / News
Damian Priest Gives Drew McIntyre a Conchairto, Wins Cage Match at WWE SNME
May 24, 2025 | Posted by
Damian Priest definitively ended his feud with Drew McIntyre after winning a cage match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The finish came when McIntyre attempted a Claymore with a chair, but missed. Priest got the chair and attacked Drew with it, then hit a South of Heaven. He then gave McIntyre a conchairto, before walking out the door to win.
McIntyre just had to grab a few things before we get started here… 😈#SNME pic.twitter.com/9XOJ3VbqdP
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025
THIS MATCH IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE! ⛓️
Nothing like a STEEL CAGE MATCH on a SATURDAY NIGHT!!!#SNME pic.twitter.com/t8XA8qsn2O
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025
END IT PRIEST!!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING???
🫢🫢🫢#SNME pic.twitter.com/MRkuFpmn9g
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025