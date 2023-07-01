wrestling / News
Damian Priest Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Clips)
Damian Priest is the new Señor Money in the Bank after winning the briefcase at the WWE event of the same name. Priest outlasted six other men, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar and LA Knight. He threw Knight off the ladder to get the win.
You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.
What a reaction for @RealLAKnight at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/naxaBIrrBz
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
London lets @LoganPaul know how they feel at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/9Y7k7IXt4l
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#MITB pic.twitter.com/L8aq56HeSy
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
Say hello to Mr. #MITB!@ArcherOfInfamy did it! pic.twitter.com/YcomrT3Qoz
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
THIS CROWD IS ELECTRIC!#MITB pic.twitter.com/7JBDLqHGDs
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
DAMIAN PRIEST is Mr. #MITB! pic.twitter.com/KXUcvVHKd3
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)
- AEW Wrestler Makes Return At Last Night’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Update on Reporter Who Was Struck During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum
- More on Business Metrics For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Attendance, Google Search Interest, More