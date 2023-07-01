wrestling / News

Damian Priest Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Clips)

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Damian Priest Image Credit: WWE

Damian Priest is the new Señor Money in the Bank after winning the briefcase at the WWE event of the same name. Priest outlasted six other men, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar and LA Knight. He threw Knight off the ladder to get the win.

You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Damian Priest, WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading