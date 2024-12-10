wrestling / News

Damian Priest Added To World Title Match For Saturday Night’s Main Event On WWE Raw

December 9, 2024
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event January 2025 Image Credit: WWE

Damian Priest will be part of the World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, as revealed on WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Adam Pearce announce that Priest will be part of the match between Finn Balor and Gunther at Saturday’s special.

The decision was made by Pearce after the opening segment led to a brawl in which Balor delivered three Coup De Graces to Priest.

