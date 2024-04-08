Damian Priest Plans To Live Up World Title’s Workhorse Reputation, Gives Advice To Newcomers

Damian Priest says that he plans to live up to the reputation that Seth Rollins established for the World Heavyweight Title as the “workhorse championship.” Priest, who won the title from Drew McIntyre by cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 40 night two, spoke in the post-show press conference about his goals for the title and more. You can see highlights below:

On living up to the title’s reputation as the workhorse title: “Last year, I believe I was #3 in most overall matches. If not mistaken, I believe I was #1 in TV matches. I’d double the amount of TV matches if I could. The idea of this being the workhorse championship? Bring it. That’s what I wanna do, I want it all. Obviously, we know our champions’ schedules change. When you’re the guy or one of the guys, or one of the girls, a lot is asked of you. Give me the questions; I’d love to give the answers.

“Seth set a precedent with this title. And it’d be disrespectful not to honor what he’s done. And I’m one of the first guys to say thank you to what he did when he brought another championship to a level that was important to the entire roster. And I plan to do it justice.”

On his advice to newcomers looking to him: “About 10 years ago, I was homeless. I’m sitting in front of you as the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. Nobody thought I would be on this stage. And I even doubted myself. Then I decided one day to the next, just, ‘What am I doing with my life? If this is my dream, you should be the hardest worker for your own dream.’ Because it’s yours, not anyone else’s. I’m the example for people who don’t know or aren’t sure if they can achieve something. if I did it, literally anybody could achieve their stuff. Because like I said, there were points that I had no business being here. You bust your ass and you do everything in a positive way, I truly, truly believe that there’s nothing you can’t achieve. So for anybody that’s not sure of something? Look what I just did at WrestleMania.”

