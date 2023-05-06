Damian Priest On WWE Backlash Taking Place In Puerto Rico, What His Heritage Means To Him

WWE Backlash takes place in Puerto Rico tomorrow, and Damian Priest recently discussed what it means to be there for the PPV. Priest grew up in Puerto Rico after being born in New York City, and he talked on After the Bell about his connection to the island and more. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his Puerto Rican heritage: “So being from Puerto Rico, from descent of Puerto Rican blood, there’s a pride that comes with that. It’s like a duty to have that pride. You see the shirt. I have tattoos of the flag. That’s just common, just being a Puerto Rican. Being back on the island and having this event here, being raised here, man, it’s all special.”

On his heritage influencing his wrestling fandom growing up: “The feeling I got from watching these superheroes and supervillains. I was like, ‘I want to be that’… This is where I got that love. The island helped me find that path, and [I’m] forever grateful.”

Priest will take on Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at the PPV, which takes place tomorrow and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.