Damian Priest Knew Zombie Lumberjack Match Would Get Negative Reaction, Still Loved It

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Damian Priest spoke about his infamous zombie lumberjack match with The Miz and how he knew it’d get a negative reaction. However, he still enjoyed doing it. It happened at Wrestlemania Backlash 2021 as a tie-in to the movie Army of the Dead.

He said: “I knew the feedback, what it was going to be. It’s hard when you do something different. You know, people are accustomed to one way, and some are open to change, but most aren’t, just in general what it is. For me personally, fighting zombies was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. I’m a big zombie fan, like zombie movies and everything. I loved Army of the Dead, so for me, when I was fighting zombies, this was pretty cool. I know people disagree with me, but they weren’t in my shoes at the moment.“