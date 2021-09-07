wrestling / News
Damian Priest’s US Title Defense Set For WWE Extreme Rules
Damian Priest now knows who he will defend his WWE US Championship against at Extreme Rules. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Sheamus defeat Drew McIntyre to earn a rematch against Priest for the championship at this month’s PPV.
Priest defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam to capture the title, and then retained against both Sheamus and McIntyre on last week’s Raw.
Extreme Rules takes place on September 26th from Columbus, Ohio and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.
.@WWESheamus wins!@ArcherofInfamy awaits the #CelticWarrior for the #USTitle at #ExtremeRules!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bKB7IvY5PZ
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2021
Will the @WWEUniverse hear the sounds of #AndStill United States Champion at #ExtremeRules?@ArcherofInfamy pic.twitter.com/WbHnmXWIq1
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2021
