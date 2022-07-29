Damien Priest Comments on Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Damian Priest recently weighed in on Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE and his anticipation for Triple H taking over WWE creative. Priest spoke with Wrestling Inc about the changeover and you can check out the highlights below:

On being in WWE for McMahon’s retirement: “For me, it’s super cool that I’m a part of that, it’s a moment that nobody thought was ever going to happen. It’s cool that I’m working in the company when it happened, I’m here during history. So it’s cool. I know where I was when he announced he was retiring … I was in the WWE.”

On Triple H taking over creative: “He’s going to knock it out of the park. He’s going to succeed. He’s a wizard when it comes to this business, I look forward to seeing him succeed and being a part of the process with him.”