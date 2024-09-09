Damon Kemp Says WWE Didn’t Tell Him Why They Let His Contract Expire

In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Steveson, the former Damon Kemp, said that he was never informed by WWE why the company let his contract expire. Steveson left WWE and announced on July 8 that he was a free agent. Here are highlights:

On how it feels to be a free agent: “Alright, I guess. A lot of unknown, but a lot of good things lined up. It was a long 30 days, like a shock also, I guess you could say that. So now it’s just more so just having to get things going without sitting around a lot is what you can say.”

On how he was told his contract wouldn’t be renewed: “It was a phone call. So, I don’t know, it was leading up to it. I think wrestling kind of has his way of telling you that things aren’t going the best without people being direct to you. So it kind of got a little weird with the guys getting to go to TNA, and I was getting left behind that, or without even being told what was going on. But one of my boys told me, so he kept me in the loop with that. The timing of it wasn’t really adding up for me. It was adding up, they was like, all right, they’re doing this. So there must be something going on here. Then I was trying to have a conversation. I won’t say any names, just a heavily influential person the part of the show. So I asked the person a few times, ‘Am I still part of the group? What are we doing? Are we still moving forward?’ ‘Cause I knew what my timeline was or when my timeline was up with the company, and I was just trying to figure it out because I’m from Minnesota and everyone travels to Orlando, so everyone drives pretty far. So I was trying to figure it out moving forward, like what are we doing? Just shoot with me straight, I wouldn’t take it personal at all. But I was just told everything was great, doing great things. We were pitched multiple stories that were gonna happen down the road and stuff like that. But I didn’t have anyone to talk to about when it came to the contract. Cause I guess there was just no one in that category to reach out, and then I asked the person, I was like, ‘I’d like to stay.’ I was open, I wanted to stay, it wasn’t my choice, like, ‘No, I’m going to UFC, I’m gonna go do this.’ No, actually I wanted to re-sign and be there. I enjoyed it, loved it. It was fun, too.”

On if WWE told him why they were letting him go: “No, I don’t think they really give a reason, but I was like kind of taken off-guard. So I didn’t know what to really ask. Because I knew just from basketball, I have friends that get released, and they don’t really get an answer either. So I was like, I don’t really want to waste my breath, and at the time, I was just sitting at home by myself. So I was trying to gather everything, like, ‘What happened?’ The weeks before, everything was going great, you know? Then it feels like the conversation you have with the person, and then things go like that. I’m like, ‘Dang, that was doing good.’ No hard feelings. I said it before, no hard feelings. I’d go back, but it was just like, ‘Oh, like, okay’.”