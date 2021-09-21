Dan Lambert On AEW Pairing With Men of the Year, Thinking AEW Appearance Was a One-Off

In a recent interview with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on Throwing Down, Dan Lambert discussed thinking his AEW appearance was a one-off, being paired with the Men of the Year, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Dan Lambert on thinking his AEW appearance was a one-off: “I thought it was a one-off. I was joking around with Tony and said, ‘Hey, want me to bring a couple of guys on the Miami show?’ He wanted me to bring Amanda [Nunes] and [Jorge] Masvidal on the show and get them on camera. ‘You want to talk some shit?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll talk some shit?’ We just kind of threw it together last minute and [Lance Archer] dropped me on my head, so I thought it was a one-off. Then he was like, ‘That was good, can you come back?’ ‘I’ll come anytime you want me to come.’ I kind of played it by ear, but it’s been fun.”

On being paired with the Men of the Year: “We gotta pair with someone who can wrestle. I can bring all the MMA guys in the world and they can get in there and fight a little bit and do little spots, but they’re not going to carry a match. You have to pair with someone and both of those guys have a martial arts background. Scorpio had four or five amateur fights and Ethan Page is a black belt in Taekwondo. It had a little bit of marketability and made a little bit of sense. They’re both cool guys and good in the ring.”