Dan Lambert, Amanda Nunes, Jorge Masvidal Appear on AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite had a UFC presence in Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal, and Amanda Nunes. The three appeared in the audience on tonight’s show and when interviewed by Tony Schiavone, Lambert grabbed the mic and cut a promo talking about how “AEW suck” and saying modern wrestling is “unwatchable.”
As Lambert continued his promo, Lance Archer came out and decked Lambert before giving him a Black Out. You can see video of the segment below:
