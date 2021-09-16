wrestling / News
Dan Lambert Brings American Top Team Members to AEW Dynamite, Match Set For Next Week
Dan Lambert brought more members of American Top Team to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and a match has been set for next week. Wednesday night’s show saw Lambert appear alongside ATT fighters Kayla Harrison, Paige VanZant, Junior dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, and Andrei Arlovski, as well as Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.
Lambert continued to downtalk AEW and the company’s fanbase until Chris Jericho and Jake Hager came out. That led to a match being set for next week with Jericho and Hager set to face the Men of the Year.
Next week is AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will air from New York City live on TNT.
