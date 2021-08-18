Dan Lambert Asked Lance Archer to ‘Really Elbow’ Him in AEW Dynamite Appearance

American Top Team’s Dan Lambert had his moment in AEW which included being taken out by Lance Archer, and Lambert apparently asked Archer to “really elbow” him during the spot. American Top Team’s Kayla Harrison told Ariel Helwani how Lambert told her that he asked Archer to “really give me the business” in the segment so that he wouldn’t be given a hard time by the gym.

“That was his Olympics,” Harrison said (per Fightful). “That was his moment. He was rapidly texting me, ‘I’m going on at 9:30, you gotta watch. Wait until you see this.’ Then he does this nerdy spiel about all these wrestlers and styles. Afterward, I told him, ‘Dan, I’m happy for you if you’re happy. You are the biggest nerd I’ve ever met in my life, but I’m happy.’ He’s like, You wanna hear a funny story?’ He starts talking about how they prepared all this and he said, ‘I had to tell (Lance Archer), can you do me a favor? When you elbow me, I need you to really elbow me. Everyone at my gym will give me shit if you don’t really give me the business.'”

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi has confirmed the story with Lambert, as you can see below: