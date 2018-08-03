Dan Lambert Comments on a Possible Return to Wrestling

Dan Lambert (who did appearances with Impact Wrestling) recently spoke with fightful.com about a possible return to wrestling and more. Here are the highlights…

“It was actually a lot of fun. I’m a huge pro wrestling mark, ever since I was a kid. Bobby’s in WWE now and he’s doing it at the big stage. We’d love to do it again, never say never. We had a great time doing it in Impact,” Lambert said. “I’m a Seth Rollins fan, I’m a Bray Wyatt fan, I’m a Finn Balor fan. It’s not like the territory days, but I still enjoy it. I’m a huge pro wrestling mark, ever since I was a kid. Bobby’s in WWE now and he’s doing it at the big stage. We’d love to do it again, never say never. We had a great time doing it in Impact,” Lambert said. “I’m a Seth Rollins fan, I’m a Bray Wyatt fan, I’m a Finn Balor fan. It’s not like the territory days, but I still enjoy it.”