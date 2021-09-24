Dan Lambert Reveals Which Wrestlers Have Influenced His Promo Style In AEW

Dan Lambert was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats, and he discussed his experience in AEW thus far, which wrestlers have influenced the way he does promos, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Dan Lambert on his experience in AEW thus far: “It’s fun as s—t. What am I going to say? It’s a blast. You got 45 years of practising in front of your mirror as a wrestling fan, yelling at everybody. I was always playing the heel my whole life. I always liked the bad guys. When you get a chance to do it and it reflects some of your own real feelings anyway, it’s even better. I know as much about pro-wrestling as I ever will about MMA. I’ve been following this s—t since I was 6-years-old. It’s what I wanted to be when I wanted to grow up for all those years. So it’s super cool. I would take any personality that they wanted me to do and run with any angle they wanted me to run. It’s just fun having a good time.”

On which wrestlers have influenced the way he does promos: “Oh God, there are so many. It’s really hard to limit it. There are so many good guys. ‘The Rock’ and ‘Stone Cold’ going back-and-forth. Ric Flair. Just go back and watch an Arn Anderson promo. Really short, really simple, really concise. But, come on. I don’t mean to toot my own horn but toot-toot.”