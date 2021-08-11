Dan Lambert Segment Moved To Next Week’s Dynamite, Tony Khan Promises Two UFC Champions

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Dan Lambert’s segment for this week’s AEW Dynamite has been moved to next week. He is also promising the appearance of two UFC champions, who will be Lambert’s promised ‘back up’. Lambert previously appeared on Dynamite several weeks ago, trashing AEW before getting attacked by Lance Archer.

Khan said: “Dan and his guys, the more I talk to them and look at this, I’m gonna have Dan and his guys come next week. If they want to tear into us, they can tear into us. I have to address the Rampage premiere and we have things to do. I know Dan wants to antagonize wrestling and talk about how wrestling used to be better and real men. I’d love to hear that. He’s going to bring big back up in the form of, not just one UFC Champion, but two great UFC Champions. I’m very excited for it. If he wants to say all that, I’m totally game for it, but not this week. I have to launch Rampage and have a lot to do. I told him, ‘Bring your guys to Houston next week.’ I’ll give him the time to say what he wants to say. By then, Rampage will have been established and we’ll enter the Rampage era and we’ll be two days away from The First Dance, which I think is the most anticipated wrestling television show in years.”