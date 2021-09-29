Dan Lambert Thinks Kayla Harrison Has the Right Charisma for Pro Wrestling

– Speaking to James Lynch for My MMA News, American Top Team Founder and AEW on-air talent Dan Lambert discussed Kayla Harrison having the right charisma to do some work in pro wrestling. Harrison is an Olympic gold medalist in judo and currently undefeated in MMA at 11-0. According to Lambert, Harrison was anti-professional wrestling before she made an appearance on AEW TV as part of Lambert’s entourage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dan Lambert on Kayla Harrison: “If you saw Kayla getting the ring when she was there for that one little spot we did she was you know for someone who was anti-pro wrestling before she went she was she got into a pretty damn quick and she’s got a lot of charisma and she’s got some attitude to go along with it just kind of an asshole. So I think she can be effective at that.”

On how long it takes to become a competent pro wrestler: “I thought they all did well and I think they could all succeed in it you know, but again, you don’t just walk into pro wrestling and become a star or do something. Well, it takes those guys years and years to hone their craft just like it takes someone years and years to hone a craft in MMA. So you know protecting them and putting them in the right situation. You know, I think they can get across well but I mean if someone says I’m going to become a full-time pro wrestler, that’s a pretty daunting task to think you just walk in and do well at that.”