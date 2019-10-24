wrestling / News
Dan Maff vs. PCO & More Set For ROH Unauthorized: Hanukkah Comes Early
– Ring of Honor has announced the return of Dan Maff for a match with PCO and more for their ROH Unauthorized: Hanukkah Comes Early show. The company announced on Thursday that Maff, a former ROH Tag Team Champion, will face PCO on the November 3rd show in Columbus, Ohio.
Also announced was a match pitting Delirious and Mini Delirious against “El Jefe Cobb” and “El Lethal,” with the losers of the match being unmasked. The full announcement is below:
DELIRIOUS, MINI DELIRIOUS TANGLE WITH MYSTERIOUS LUCHADORS JÉFE COBBO, EL LETHÁL AT UNAUTHORIZED
Colt Cabana is pulling out all the stops to make ROH Unauthorized: “Hanukkah Comes Early” an unforgettable night of entertainment on Nov. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.
To that end, Cabana — who is serving as host and matchmaker of the show — is bringing in the mysterious luchador tag team of Jéfe Cobbo and El Lethál to take on Delirious and Mini Delirious. The loser of the match will have to unmask.
Delirious has been competing in ROH off and on since 2004, but this match will mark the debut of Mini Delirious. Who knew The Edge of Sanity had more residents than just Delirious?
It also will be the official ROH debuts of El Jéfe Cobb and El Lethál. Very little is known about either of them, but it’s rumored that they were trained by legendary luchadors Nacho and Esqueleto.
Whose identity will be revealed in this unique attraction? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
