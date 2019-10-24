Dan Maff vs. PCO & More Set For ROH Unauthorized: Hanukkah Comes Early

– Ring of Honor has announced the return of Dan Maff for a match with PCO and more for their ROH Unauthorized: Hanukkah Comes Early show. The company announced on Thursday that Maff, a former ROH Tag Team Champion, will face PCO on the November 3rd show in Columbus, Ohio.

Also announced was a match pitting Delirious and Mini Delirious against “El Jefe Cobb” and “El Lethal,” with the losers of the match being unmasked. The full announcement is below: