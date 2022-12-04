Dan Severn On A Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction, WWE Not Using Him ‘Correctly’

Dan Severn doesn’t believe he was utilized properly in WWE, and recently weighed in on a possible Hall of Fame induction. The UFC and WWE alum spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked whether he believes he has earned a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out the highlights below:

On if he thinks he belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame: “First off, based on some of the people that are in there, should I be in there? Oh hell yes.”

On how WWE used him: “Now, did they use me correctly? No. In the beginning they did. But I think they realized, ‘We have no control mechanisms over this guy. If we put a strap on him, who’s to say he’s [not] going to go over to the NWA and lose the strap there?’ … Because again, I’m not working exclusively for the NWA, I’m working for someone else. But at the same token, did they ever converse with me? No. ‘Cause as I stated with you before, I still work matches now.”