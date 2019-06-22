Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan Continue To Trade Shots On Twitter

It looks like an accident during a match is being used for a feud, as Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan are still going at it on Twitter. We previously reported that Dana Brooke was busted open after getting her head knocked into the ring post during the Main Event taping before RAW this week. Both Logan and Brooke commented, with Brooke vowing in a WWE interview to get revenge. Since then, the Twitter shots have been flying.

Oh hunny YOU are lucky they stopped it, I know you love war but when I taste & see blood, a WHOLE OTHER ANIMAL is let loose! Let’s just say they did you a favor & you have been warned! This scar will always remind me I AM AFTER YOU! Let the WAR begin #viking ! @WWE #wwe — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 21, 2019

Next time I wont stop until you stop moving. I hear your warning. — Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) June 21, 2019

🔥 You ignited something inside me & got yourself a war Ms. little ol Viking- I see blood & I rage.. I have my battle scar from this & got right back up.. wait till I give you yours… there will be no getting back up!! #WWE https://t.co/dPcHWSY1zO — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 22, 2019