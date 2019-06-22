wrestling / News
Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan Continue To Trade Shots On Twitter
It looks like an accident during a match is being used for a feud, as Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan are still going at it on Twitter. We previously reported that Dana Brooke was busted open after getting her head knocked into the ring post during the Main Event taping before RAW this week. Both Logan and Brooke commented, with Brooke vowing in a WWE interview to get revenge. Since then, the Twitter shots have been flying.
If I had to do it over, I would of done it slower. @DanaBrookeWWE#Viking #wiliding #MainEvent #RAW #WWE #mountainviking #Jomsborg https://t.co/jz108EW8eM
— Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) June 21, 2019
Oh hunny YOU are lucky they stopped it, I know you love war but when I taste & see blood, a WHOLE OTHER ANIMAL is let loose! Let’s just say they did you a favor & you have been warned! This scar will always remind me I AM AFTER YOU! Let the WAR begin #viking ! @WWE #wwe
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 21, 2019
Next time I wont stop until you stop moving. I hear your warning.
— Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) June 21, 2019
🔥 You ignited something inside me & got yourself a war Ms. little ol Viking- I see blood & I rage.. I have my battle scar from this & got right back up.. wait till I give you yours… there will be no getting back up!! #WWE https://t.co/dPcHWSY1zO
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 22, 2019
I guarantee I wont feel it as badly as you felt that post. https://t.co/nQMIyNRLKB
— Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) June 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98