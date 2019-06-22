wrestling / News

Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan Continue To Trade Shots On Twitter

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It looks like an accident during a match is being used for a feud, as Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan are still going at it on Twitter. We previously reported that Dana Brooke was busted open after getting her head knocked into the ring post during the Main Event taping before RAW this week. Both Logan and Brooke commented, with Brooke vowing in a WWE interview to get revenge. Since then, the Twitter shots have been flying.

