Dana Brooke Announces She’s Engaged

WWE superstar Dana Brooke is officially engaged. Brooke revealed her engagement to boxer Ulysses Diaz on Instagram and included photos and videos from the special celebration for the two.

“My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…There is no LOVE that feels like yours… I would say YESSSS over & over again!! I love you today, tomorrow & forever!!” Brooke wrote.

WWE congratulated Brooke in a post on the company’s official website.

On behalf of 411, congrats to the happy couple.