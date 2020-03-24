wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Apparently Removed From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 36
It appears that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania has gone from five competitors to six, with Dana Brooke no longer involved. WWE has removed the announcement article from WWE.com of the Six-Pack Challenge. The article still shows up in the news feed for WrestleMania 36 but clicking on the URL, which now describes a Fatal Five-Way Match, brings up a page that reads “You are not authorized to access this page.”
In addition, the graphic for the article on the news feed now only shows Bayley, Lacey Evans, Tamina, Sasha Banks, and Naomi, with Dana Brooke nowhere to be found. WWE has yet to announce the match as a Fatal Five-Way or comment on why Brooke was removed.
WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4th and 5th and airs live on WWE Network.
