Dana Brooke Busted Open During WWE Main Event Taping (Pics, Video)

– Dana Brooke’s match with Sarah Logan at the WWE Main Event taping before Raw was cut short when Brooke got busted open. You can see video and pics below of Brooke bleeding from her forehead after Logan reportedly threw her into the ring post for a spot and it resulted in the wound. The referee threw up the X at that point, and Brooke made her way to the back.

Was just sent this. Ref thru up the X & match was stopped. pic.twitter.com/OE1ytjZPc1 — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 17, 2019