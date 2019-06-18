wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Busted Open During WWE Main Event Taping (Pics, Video)
– Dana Brooke’s match with Sarah Logan at the WWE Main Event taping before Raw was cut short when Brooke got busted open. You can see video and pics below of Brooke bleeding from her forehead after Logan reportedly threw her into the ring post for a spot and it resulted in the wound. The referee threw up the X at that point, and Brooke made her way to the back.
— alex (@zaternn) June 17, 2019
Omg damn.. pic.twitter.com/pKamxa5iKz
— FireNDesireSection 🍩🍩🖤💛 (@FanDeville) June 17, 2019
Was just sent this. Ref thru up the X & match was stopped. pic.twitter.com/OE1ytjZPc1
— Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 17, 2019
The match between Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan on #mainevent had to be stopped after Sarah Logan was busted open. pic.twitter.com/K2YKe9CqQJ
— The Taterz N Ribz Wrestling Show (@taterz_n) June 18, 2019
