Dana Brooke and Carmella, More Set for Women’s Royal Rumble Match

– During tonight’s edition of Smackdown, Dana Brooke and Carmella announced that they are competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s event. Royal Rumble 2020 is set for Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Later in the show, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were also confirmed for the match. The updated list of competitor’s for the women’s Rumble match now includes: Carmella, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sarah Logan, Natalya, and Nikki Cross. 21 participants are still TBA for the match.