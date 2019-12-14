wrestling / News

WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on Doing Batista Bomb on Smackdown, Sheamus’ Latest Vignette

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Dana Brooke took page out of her Twitter boyfriend Batista’s book on tonight’s Smackdown and had a message for him after. As you can see in the below tweet, Brooke hit a Batista Bomb on Bayley during their match and sent a message to the impending WWE Hall of Famer:

– WWE shared the latest vignette for Sheamus’ soon-to-be return to Smackdown, in which he promised to return the Blue Brand to prominance since it’s become the home of “weaklings and wimps”:

