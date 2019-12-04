Dana Brooke Says She Is Going on a Date With Batista, Explains How the WWE Universe Basically Set Them Up

– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke appeared as a guest on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. During the show, she talked about her unfolding flirty romance with former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) that started on Twitter and took the IWC by storm. During the show, Dana Brooke confirmed that she is in fact planning to go on a date with Batista. She also discussed how it all came out of her appearing on a recent episode of WWE Ride Along. Below are some highlights.

Dana Brooke on how it all started: “It all started on Ride Along. I kept getting denied. I don’t know if you guys saw that Ride Along episode. It was like, me and Mojo were like driving the car. I kept getting denied by like every single guy. I would try — I asked them to dinner. Then I asked them — I just kept asking questions if they needed help, and it was denied, denied, denied. Going back to the fan support and the fan love, they kind of like saw this tweet from Dave, and then they saw that episode of Ride Along and put two and two together and here we go. They’re little matchmakers.”

Brooke on how everything is out in the open: “This is all backwards, though, right? You try to keep your relationships on the DL and down low and hush-hush for a minute. This is completely opposite. Everything is out there in the open, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. What’s going on!?’ This is crazy to me! Everybody knows everything!”

Brooke on the idea of WWE following their date and filming it: “I would love that. This is really where it’s at because our lifestyles — I really want to say something that — Dave and I, we understand each other’s schedules. We understand each other’s lifestyles, you know. I love to support someone that is driven to their job and is passionate about what they do, and as you know, as he is too. We can relate on so many different levels as far as training and fitness. He also knows about the business and WWE. And I love his movies. I watched Stuber on the airplane on my way to Europe. It’s crazy, maybe you’ll see me at his next movie premiere, you never know.”

If using the above quotes, please credit WWE’s The Bump, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.