Dana Brooke Didn’t Believe She Was Getting a Match With Ronda Rousey at First

– Dana Brooke appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast and discussed her match with Ronda Rousey, plus more. The audio is below, plus highlights:

On not getting booked for Fastlane in her hometown: “Oh my gosh, so Lil like, I’ve been off TV for so long. And I pitched constantly. I’m always giving ideas of things I want to accomplish and do, and how I want to springboard my character and launch my character. But truly, it’s not a character anymore. This is really kind of like, how I feel. And so it really hurt my heart, because Fastlane was in Cleveland, Ohio. And I was on the road shows Friday, Saturday, and then Cleveland was my hometown, and we had Fastlane there. And I looked on my travel app and it was like, ‘Friday, booked. Saturday, booked. Sunday, not booked.’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. For three months I’ve been trying to just get on the show, whether it be the pre-show, whether it be on the panel, whether it be commentary. Just something, backstage. And I wasn’t booked. And I was like, ‘Wow. This is really hitting home. I don’t know how much more I can hang on,’ you know? I just felt defeated.”

On finding out she was facing Ronda Rousey: “Monday was in Pittsburgh. And I remember I was driving, I was like ‘Okay…go into work, put a smile on your face. You never know who has it worse’…And I go into work, expecting nothing. You know, I was expecting absolutely nothing. I walk through the door and Dana Warrior, who’s been one of my mentors for going on two years now…Dana has a huge smile on her face and she’s like, ‘You ready to kick some ass?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘Yeah. You have a big thing tonight, it’s really gonna make you shine.’ Nothing else said. I keep walking a little further and [creative team member] Jenn is like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get with you in a little bit, we have some great news for you.’ And I was like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me.’ This is the Road to WrestleMania, like what could this possibly be? I was thinking like, backstage with EC3 again or Elias…So all of a sudden, I go through makeup and Leslie is like, ‘Okay, you’re on [segment] six’…and then Byron Saxton was walking through the hall and was like, ‘Are you ready for your big night?’ And I was like ‘What?’ And he said, ‘You’re calling out the champ.’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?…No, I think you’ve got this wrong.’ And he was like, ‘No, I swear to God.’ And then I text Dana, I was like ‘Did I hear this correctly?’ And she comes and she’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And Jenn and her got together with me, and they told me this. I was like, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.”

On learning she was getting a title match against Rousey: “Fast forward to last Thursday, I am in the gym and a text message, ‘Jenn – WWE’ comes up. I thought it was just to confirm our conversation for Thursday like we always have…and then she goes, ‘Dana, so you have a Championship Women’s Title match on Monday. And I was like — I had to read it like four times. I was thinking, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’ I stopped the treadmill and I called my parents, I was like, ‘I cannot believe this. This is amazing.’ Everyone was super excited. I was super excited to.”

On her loss on Monday: “What happened last Monday I know was quick. But I can reassure you that everything I did what for not only myself, but anyone that supports me, doubts me, loves WWE, and loves the business that I am in. I did it for all of us.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com.