Dana Brooke’s Fiancé Arrested on Battery Charges

Dana Brooke’s fiancé was arrested on battery charges earlier this week, according to a new report. News station WPLG Local 10 in Miami reports that Brooke’s fiancé, pro boxer and MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz, took offense to something posted by a person online. Diaz then allegedly showed up at the person’s home and hit him in the mouth, causing a big laceration.

Diaz is facing a battery charge and is being held on a $5,000 bond. His professional boxing record is 12-1-0, and he has a bareknuckle fighting record of 2 – 1 in Bareknuckle Fighting Championship. His MMA record is 1 – 0, having won his sole pro fight at a Titan FC event in 2019. You can see the short report from WPLG below: