Dana Brooke Makes First Public Comments Since Raw Loss to Ronda Rousey

– Dana Brooke has spoken out for the first time since she lost to Ronda Rousey on Monday night’s Raw. Brooke, who WWE said (in storyline) suffered a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears after Rousey refused to release her armbar, posted to Instagram for the first time since the incident.

The caption reads, “Well I have taken sometime off social media, trying to think of the right words to say & I still cannot think straight. All I have to say is, I STILL BELIEVE IN MYSELF! I will be back .. don’t give up on me!”